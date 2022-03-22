 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOTE: Will you attend Le Diner en Blanc in Atlantic City this summer?

VOTE: Will you attend Le Diner en Blanc in Atlantic City this summer?

ATLANTIC CITY — This June, the resort will join a worldwide event called Le Diner en Blanc, which promoters call a celebration of public spaces, food and community.

Started in 1988 in Paris, its website calls it a "secret posh picnic (that) has been celebrated in 120 cities in 40 countries around the world." 

Le Diner en Blanc Paris celebrated its 30th year in 2018 with more than 17,000 participants, according to the organization's website.

"My dream has become a reality," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said at a news conference Monday announcing the city's inclusion for the first time. "We often say we’re not just about casinos."

"Everyone brings tables and chairs and it pops up," said co-organizer Kayli Moran, of Philadelphia.

They also bring their own food and drink, and meet in groups of 50 people around town to be led on foot by volunteers to the secret dinner location.

The city's world-class restaurants give people a wide variety of food to take to Le Diner en Blanc, Small said.

It's held rain or shine, according to Le Diner en Blanc International's website, which sets out some pretty strict rules about the size of the tables allowed, and how participants must dress.

"All guests must dress elegantly in head-to-toe white," according to the FAQ page on the website. "This means no ivory, no off-white, and no beige. ... Originality is always encouraged, as long as it stays stylish and tasteful."

And if it rains, guests must bring a white or transparent raincoat, poncho and/or umbrella, according to the rules.

A few things are unknown so far, including the exact date — organizers will only say it will be in June — and the cost to participants.

The exact date will be announced closer to June, said spokesperson Kate Marlys.

It will be the first Le Diner en Blanc event ever held in New Jersey, Marlys said.

Participants pay an average of $55 per person, but the exact fee structure for the Atlantic City event hasn't been decided yet, said co-organizer Natanya DiBona, also of Philadelphia.

"Your city has a great history and we will be playing on that," DiBona said at the Monday media event.

The waiting list opened Monday on the website and the first 500 couples who sign up get an automatic phase one invitation, the organizers said.

Marlys said there is no fee for joining the waiting list, people only pay when they are ready to confirm their participation.

Videos of previous events show people pulling wheeled coolers and specially purchased small, light tables and chairs slung over their arms.

In 2012, Le Diner en Blanc International was formed to encourage these events in cities around the world.

"It's an experience about appreciating public space, good food and good friends," Moran said.

Moran and DiBona have worked with the international organization for 10 years, they said, running events in Philadelphia. It's not their full-time jobs, they said, but something they do because they love it.

In Atlantic City, there aren't many places that can hold 1,000 or more people outside, but the group isn't telling where the location will be.

Organizers said the ticket price pays for entertainers, some decorations, security, portable toilets and permits.

The international organization is a for-profit company organized as an LLC, the organizers said, but costs are kept low to allow more people to participate.

Small said he's been pressuring Showboat Hotel Atlantic City owner Bart Blatstein "to do more, do more, do more," and Blatstein helped arrange for the Philadelphia Diner en Blanc event to move here this year.

A year ago the organizers held the pop-up event for 3,000 people in Rittenhouse Square, Blatstein said, and he broached the idea of coming to Atlantic City then.

"The international (organization) approved the event here, so we are here today," Blatstein said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

