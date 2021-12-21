VOTE NOW: Should Wildwood institute beach tags?

Should Wildwood institute beach tags?
WILDWOOD — A proposal to bring beach tags to the Wildwoods is not dead, but it’s not looking too lively right now, either.
“There’s a pulse,” said Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, a proponent of eventually charging beach fees.
But for now, the matter appears to be firmly on the back burner, he said.
“It’s been almost a year since we’ve have a meeting about it,” said North Wildwood Mayor Pat Rosenello.
In January, talks among officials in North Wildwood, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest about the potential for beach tags made headlines. The communities are among a dwindling few free beaches along the Jersey Shore. In South Jersey, they include Atlantic City and Strathmere in South Jersey.
There is no way the tags will be required for the summer of 2022 in the Wildwoods, Rosenello said recently. Even if towns reached a consensus to start charging beach fees, the logistics would be far too extensive to move quickly.
Byron cited Wildwood Crest as central to why the talks stalled out.
“We were talking about it pretty hot and heavy a year ago,” Byron said. “We couldn’t get the Crest on board.”
Throughout the discussions, officials in the Five Mile Beach communities have said they would not want to move forward unless all three towns agree. They would also plan to allow the tags to be reciprocal, especially considering that many summer visitors do not distinguish between the communities.
“Now is just not the time,” said Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera. He cited recent labor shortages, saying it will be difficult to staff up a beach tag team, and added that there will be two new members of the Board of Commissioners in January as a result of the November election.
In previous interviews, and last week, Cabrera said he believes beach tags are on the way to the Wildwoods, sooner or later. It’s not fair to keep looking to local taxpayers to fund the beach operations, he said early this year.
Byron is looking at the potential revenue.
“I’ve said this before: There are already beach fees in the Wildwoods. They are called taxes,” he said.
Currently, the full cost of the lifeguards, of beach maintenance and other expenses fall to municipal taxpayers, he said.
That money could be used for other purposes, Byron said, possibly allowing the city to accelerate long-term plans for the reconstruction of the Boardwalk. The first phase of that project began this year, but with a total cost estimated in the tens of millions of dollars, the complete work is expected to drag on for years.
For North Wildwood, the push is for beach replenishment for the badly eroded north end near the mouth of Hereford Inlet. Rosenello has been pushing for a federal project for the area, but in the meantime, the city pays to truck tons of sand to the site each winter.
While that puts a strain on city finances, he said, Rosenello does not expect beach tags to resolve it.
“To be honest, I’m not looking for a big windfall from beach tags,” he said. Any revenue raised would be offset by the cost of setting up a new beach tag program, he said. It would also mean the loss of other revenue.
Each town gets a portion of the tourism tax through the Greater Wildwoods Tourism and Development Authority.
“That money is contingent on the towns not having beach tags. It’s written into the legislation,” Rosenello said.
The total comes to more than $350,000 a year for the communities to offset the cost of beach operations, according to Ben Rose, the director of marketing and public relations for GWTDA. That number could be up this year, after a stronger-than-average tourist season.
Rose said Thursday that the organization takes no position on beach tags.
“That’s up to the municipality,” he said.
But imposing a fee for beach access will mean the tourism tax money dries up to the towns, a rule baked in to the enabling legislation that established the authority in the 1990s.
The lost revenue could likely be made up. Cape May brings in more than $3 million a year from beach fees, while Ocean City’s revenue comes close to $4 million. New Jersey courts have found that the money cannot just offset taxes, however. It must go toward beach operations, including funding lifeguards
Rosenello said there are other reasons for beach tags. He’s hearing increasing calls for them from constituents after intensely crowded summers connected to the pandemic. People wanted something to do outside, he said, and a beach visit without a fee seemed like a popular option.
There were benefits to local businesses, he said, but some residents felt overcrowded. Imposing a beach fee could serve as crowd control.
That was part of the idea in Upper Township, which discussed beach fees for its beachfront section of Strathmere at the same time last year. Township Committee member Curtis Corson said the community should not be the last free beach in the county.
That effort also seems to have sputtered to a halt.
“I think it’s going to be a moot point,” Corson said Thursday. “Why move forward if you can’t count to three?”
That refers to the three votes needed to move something forward on the township’s five-member governing body. Strathmere property owners felt overwhelmed in 2020, he said, but increased parking enforcement seems to have resolved many of the issues.
Corson does not expect the matter to be back until Wildwood takes action.
In previous interviews, Wildwood officials have said the measure would not move forward without all three towns on board. More recently, Rosenello said that if one town went ahead unilaterally, it would push the other two to come along. He added that he did not plan to take that step.
In previous interviews, Cabrera has said he would like to see a referendum on the proposal before moving forward. But there does not appear to have been any steps toward a binding or nonbinding vote in Wildwood Crest.
Even with strong support for beach tags, Cabrera wants to give businesses and visitors plenty of notice before imposing a new fee, possibly a year or two.
A referendum is expensive, Rosenello said. He said he would prefer to see a nonbinding vote to get a sense of public opinion rather than a binding vote that would leave towns without options.
