The public can now vote for their favorite New Jersey beaches by visiting an online poll, with the winning shore town to be announced over the Fourth of July weekend.
The New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium is once again hosting the New Jersey's Favorite Beach survey, which features beaches in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties. The survey was created in 2008 and is decided by online voters.
To vote for your favorite beach in each county, or just the one you frequent the most, visit surveymonkey.com/r/favoritebeaches2023.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
