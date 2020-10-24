Vote-by-mail ballot counting starts around the state. And you can watch the process.

Both Cape May County and Atlantic County boards of election planned to begin “zipping and stripping,” or opening ballot envelopes, on Saturday, and had planned to begin on Monday counting ballots using scanning machines.

The public can watch the process on Zoom starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays until the election, via the Atlantic County Board of Elections website.

At all times, a quorum of the board — or at least three of four members — must be present either physically or via Zoom to oversee the process, as required by state rules.

“Our computers will be streaming the activities straight through so we can watch the processes in full,” Caterson said of the four Board of Elections members — two from each political party.

“I am still very angry about the quorum requirement,” Caterson said. “The added ability to do it by Zoom makes it doable, but I still think it is an unnecessary requirement.”

She said the unopened ballots will have already been touched by many people as they have checked voter registrations and signatures.