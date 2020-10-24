 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote-by-mail ballot counting starts around the state. And you can watch the process.
0 comments
breaking featured

Vote-by-mail ballot counting starts around the state. And you can watch the process.

{{featured_button_text}}
Board of Elections scanner

From left, Atlantic County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Audrey Miles, Republican Chair of the Board Lynn Caterson and scanner operator Joe McIntyre of ES&S run a test ballot through one of two scanning machines that will count vote-by-mail ballots in the general election.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

New Jersey counties are preparing to begin early counting of vote-by-mail ballots, with even small counties already swamped with tens of thousands of paper ballots.

Cumberland County had received almost 30,000 ballots as of Friday, Cape May County had received 33,000 ballots and Atlantic County almost 70,000.

To help ensure results in a timely manner, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that boards of election may begin counting ballots 10 days early this election, or Saturday, since they will be handling unprecedentedly large numbers of vote-by-mail ballots.

In previous elections, vote-by-mail ballots could only be opened and counted beginning on Election Day.

And while this year the ballots can be counted earlier, no preliminary totals are supposed to be made public or shared in any way, according to the governor’s order. It’s a criminal offense to release any counts earlier than 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Murphy said Friday that 2.27 million New Jerseyans had already returned their ballots.

“With 11 days to go until Nov. 3, New Jersey is one of only six states that have already exceeded 50% of 2016’s turnout,” Murphy said in a tweet. The 2016 election was the last presidential election year.

Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have exceeded 50% of 2016 turnout.

In 2016, 119,416 votes were cast in Atlantic County in the general election, and as of Friday morning the Atlantic County Board of Elections had received 68,180 completed vote-by-mail ballots, of the almost 200,000 mailed to voters by the County Clerk’s Office, said Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson.

The board handled just 9,412 vote-by-mail ballots in 2016, according to state statistics.

In Cape May County, a total of 49,939 votes were cast in 2016, and as of Friday morning, the Cape May County Board of Elections had received 33,000 vote-by-mail ballots, said Democratic Registrar Michael Kennedy. About 72,000 ballots were mailed out by the county clerk.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Just 6,154 of the 2016 total were vote-by-mail ballots in Cape May County, according to the state.

In Cumberland County, a total of 55,064 ballots were cast in 2016, compared with 29,780 by Friday, according to Board of Elections Administrator Lizbeth Hernandez. Just 3,989 were vote-by-mail ballots in 2016.

Both Cape May County and Atlantic County boards of election planned to begin “zipping and stripping,” or opening ballot envelopes, on Saturday, and had planned to begin on Monday counting ballots using scanning machines.

The public can watch the process on Zoom starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays until the election, via the Atlantic County Board of Elections website.

At all times, a quorum of the board — or at least three of four members — must be present either physically or via Zoom to oversee the process, as required by state rules.

“Our computers will be streaming the activities straight through so we can watch the processes in full,” Caterson said of the four Board of Elections members — two from each political party.

“I am still very angry about the quorum requirement,” Caterson said. “The added ability to do it by Zoom makes it doable, but I still think it is an unnecessary requirement.”

She said the unopened ballots will have already been touched by many people as they have checked voter registrations and signatures.

“We have trusted their ethics,” she said of the workers assigned to processing ballots. “There has been a Republican and a Democrat working together at all times. Why is it not just as safe (during counting)?”

Caterson said it would be reasonable to require one Republican and one Democrat observer to be there at all times, but not a quorum of the board, since most board members have full-time jobs.

“If this kind of thing is a continuing requirement, it is going to eliminate a lot of really good people from being commissioners,” Caterson said.

Kennedy did not have a party breakdown of the returned ballots for Cape May County.

Of the ballots returned in Atlantic County, 30,503 were from Democrats, 21,532 were from Republicans and 15,302 were from unaffiliated voters, Caterson said. The difference is a small number of ballots from Green and other alternative party members.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Atlantic County Board of Elections Zoom Meetings

The Atlantic County Board of Elections will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 3 to begin opening and counting ballots.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections and click on the link to the meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News