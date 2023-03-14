NEWARK — Atlantic City will join with Newark and Asbury Park to stage a statewide monthlong arts festival in June.

The North To Shore, or N2S, summer festival will highlight the Garden State’s vast collection of musical and cultural excellence and play out over consecutive weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday.

“New Jersey is reclaiming our heritage as the world’s center of innovation,” Murphy said. “We are a state that attracts and grows top-notch talent. It is far past time that we shine a light on all that sets our state apart.”

The governor, in announcing the events, said he and First Lady Tammy Murphy were influenced by the South by Southwest Festival held in Austin, Texas.

Murphy said he wanted to help give a platform to the New Jersey arts. He also said hosting a festival to rival the more established South by Southwest seems more important now, given the difference in political makeup of the two states.

Murphy, sounding a lot like a governor exploring the possibility of a bid for higher office, commented how South by Southwest (SXSW) is held in Austin, a small Democratic city in a largely red state.

“With all due respect, that’s kind of hoodwinking people into thinking they’re playing a home game in a community as august as Austin,” Phil Murphy said.

The Garden State festival will play out over three weeks in June, starting in Atlantic City, which will host music, comedy and other cultural events from June 4 to 11.

From there, focus will shift to Asbury Park from June 14 to 18, followed by Newark on June 21 to 25.

More than 50 venues have already been identified, with more to come, said John Schreiber, president and CEO of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Billed as one of the “biggest festivals in New Jersey history,” North to Shore seeks to highlight all of the Garden State’s talent, from top acts to the next generation of singers, directors and thinkers.

“We will have something for you,” Tammy Murphy said.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Asbury Park Mayor John Moor on the stage in Prudential Hall at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center as Murphy and Schreiber shared details of the festival during the live announcement.

Small said the city would be ready to host and promised visitors would have a good time.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, ladies and gentlemen. One thing about Atlantic City, we know how to host great events.” Small said.

Atlantic City this year is also hosting the Adjacent, Bamboozle and Tidal Wave music festival as it looks to market itself as a landing spot for younger tourists.

Officials released details on the musical, film and cultural acts during a press conference Monday morning, but said they would be adding more names and events.

The festival will highlight “major stars, innovation and technology leaders, as well as local artists,” officials promised.

Headliners for the state-wide festival include Halsey, Santana, Bill Burr, Jay Wheeler, Stephen Colbert, Alanis Morissette, Marisa Monte, Demi Lovato, Daymond John, Natalie Merchant, The Smithereens, Southside Johnny, Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem and more.

Atlantic City will host Gavin DeGraw for a concert at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, while Small added that a “major” R&B performance is also in the works and should be announced when more details are available.

Film lovers can also have the chance to enjoy movies being screened on the beach.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is listed as a presenting sponsor of the events planned in Atlantic City.

CRDA spokesperson Karen Martin did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

As part of the festival, Stockton University will hold a Whole Health Pavilion at its Atlantic City campus on June 9. The free event, sponsored by NJPAC, health and life sciences sector representatives from around the state will hold interactive exhibits and expert panels on health, wellness, and biotech news, spokesperson Stacey Clapp said on Monday.

“We have been through so much together,” Murphy said. “It is time for New Jersey to gather with friends, to celebrate, to let our hair down and to showcase more creativity and talent that has been presented in one state, in one month, ever before.”