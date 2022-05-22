Volunteers turn out for Patcong Creek cleanup

LINWOOD — It is dirty work, and students, activists and public officials are the ones volunteering to do it.

The Linwood Environmental Commission hosted its 15th Patcong Creek Cleanup on Sunday. It was the first time the event was held in three years, the event having been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cleanup area spanned the entire tidal creek, with volunteers walking along the marshes and rowing into the water. People marched up and down the muddy marshes, while boaters and kayakers took to the water and sifted through pollution.

Al Thau, a member of the Community Emergency Response Team for the Somers Point Office of Emergency Management, was among the volunteers Sunday. He said he was glad to see the cleanup held again.

“I came up here to support because I wanted to help out,” Thau said. “It was very good to see everybody out here.”

Volunteers began at 9:30 a.m. and were out cleaning for about 2 1/2 hours. At noon, the group met at Ocean Heights Marina, another sponsor of the event, for a celebratory picnic. Hoagies, pizza and other food was provided by some of the event’s sponsors, such as the Cheese Board, Manco & Manco and La Pizzatega.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority, another sponsor of the event, distributed free bright yellow T-shirts and gloves for the cleanup.

Some of the volunteers saw the cleanup as a chance to give back to the natural resources they routinely used.

Donna and Richard Prince kayak in the area “all year round” and can bear witness to how litter can create hazards for all who use the waterways. While regularly taking care of one stretch of road, they took to their kayaks today to collect trash out of more sections of the creek.

“There are a lot of people that discard things, and it just makes it dangerous to the boaters as well as the kayakers, so we try to get it out of the way,” Donna Prince said, adding that the litter also posed a danger to local wildlife.

Students from local middle and high schools demonstrated critical community support for the cleanup efforts.

Ruchi Sakhalkar, a seventh grader from Belhaven Middle School was among the volunteers. Having heard about the event through her participation in the National Junior Honor Society, Sakhalkar said she was excited for an opportunity to help clean her environment. She described some of the trash she found along the marsh and road, which included cigarettes, vodka and whiskey bottles, as well as discarded facemasks.

"I think it’s better to clean up after yourselves so that we can save our planet," Sakhalkar said.

Adriana Marinelli, another Belhaven seventh grader, said she regularly attended before the pandemic cancellations the last two years and was at the afternoon picnic showing her support Sunday. She said she was impressed by the turnout coming off two years.

“A lot of people just don’t care if there’s trash blowing around, but for the people that live in the neighbors and see it, it’s not nice,” Marinelli said.

Ethan Rovins, a junior at Mainland Regional High School, was one of the locals directly affected by the pollution. He said he regularly went out to explore the area around Patcong Creek with his friends and wanted to make sure it was clean.

“It’s also a good time, it’s not like it’s boring,” Rovins said of the cleanup. “You’re out in nature still.”

Marla Rovins, Ethan’s mother and a substitute teacher at Northfield Community School, said she was astonished by the trash that was littered across the roadway. She described bits of hard trash seemingly coming from something that was shattered by a lawnmower, saying it took 20 minutes to clean up. She indicated she hoped her students would take after her example and care for the environment.

Several environmental groups were sponsoring the event, including the Stockton University chapter of Love Blue, a nonprofit organization that promotes ocean preservation. Nick Olson, a rising junior at Stockton and a Love Blue member, volunteered. Cleaning along Ocean Heights Avenue by the marina, Olson said he was glad to help the city support its water resources. He urged people to take stewardship over their local, natural resources.

“It’ll make you feel good after you do it, especially because you live here and take pride in where you live," Olson said.

“There’s a lot of things that people can do to work towards a blue future,” added Gianna Schiattarella, another rising Stockton junior and a Love Blue member. “It’s going to be a group effort. ... Everybody’s got to get together and work towards that.”

Bill McCord, the community events coordinator for the Somers Point OEM, volunteered with his daughter Brittany McCord, a freshman at Eagle Academy in Egg Harbor Township.

“I love being outside, and I love taking care of nature,” Brittany McCord said.

The pair said they were happy to go out to clean the environment, walking about Ocean Heights Avenue near the marina.

“A lot of plastic, unfortunately,” Brittany McCord said of the kinds of trash she found out in the creek.

Along with plastics, bottles, beer cans and other staple waste, people found an assortment of trash in the waterways — some of it exotic. Donna and Richard Prince, the kayakers who use the creek, unearthed a glass jar labeled “leaf lard” from a company based in Philadelphia. The couple speculated the jar could be decades old.

While there were traces of the past found Sunday, others were looking to the future.

Abrielle Dagenhart, who recently moved to the Linwood, was at the cleanup with her 11-month-old twin daughters and her parents from Maryland. Describing cleaning litter and pollution as a her lifelong mission, Dagenhart said people should be conscientious of taking out trash and be caretakers of the environment for the next generation.

“That’s my motivation,” Dagenhart said, gesturing to her daughters. “(I’m) just trying to make the Earth a little bit better.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.