Volunteers scour bayside beaches to rescue horseshoe crabs

Try to picture a million horseshoe crabs, gathered on a Delaware Bay beach this spring.

If things go as expected, that’s the total number of rescued crabs expected to be reached this summer by volunteers participating in a crab rescue program nearly a decade old.

The program, called reTURN the Favor, has volunteers on beach walks along the bay help crabs that are stranded upside down or trapped under debris. Officials with the program said more than 840,000 stranded crabs have been returned to the bay, with an expectation that the number will reach a million this year.

Horseshoe crabs look prehistoric. As a matter of fact, they are prehistoric, remaining relatively unchanged for 300 million years. That means they were around before the dinosaurs, and continue today.

But in all that time, they never got the hang of turning themselves back over when on the beach.

When their soft undersides and gills are exposed to the sun, horseshoe crabs are vulnerable to dehydration and are easy targets for predators, according to staff at The Wetlands Institute, one of the organizations participating in the program.

Each spring, thousands of the crabs come to the Delaware Bay beaches to lay eggs, which are a vital fuel for the migrating birds reaching the area from South America on their long migration.

“During typical spawning activity, an estimated 10% of the spawning population succumbs as a result of stranding,” reads a statement from The Wetlands Institute near Stone Harbor. Crabs also get caught under debris or other obstacles.

Because of the migrating birds, many Delaware Bay beaches are closed to visitors this time of year. The reTURN the Favor program began in 2013 as a way to both save crabs and to raise awareness of horseshoe crab conservation.

That first year, volunteers rescued 5,000 crabs along eight New Jersey beaches. Over the last nine years, program participants have completed 4,860 walks, with the number of walks increasing each year. There are 150 trained volunteers this year, leading walks in the closed sections of beaches at night when the birds are not active.

This helps the crabs, which in turn helps other species that rely on their eggs. It also allows people to help in conservation.

“The reTURN the Favor effort has developed into a rewarding and impactful program for all involved by providing a simple way for people to take action and have a real impact on Delaware Bay wildlife,” said Lisa Ferguson, director of research and conservation at The Wetlands Institute.

Those interested in joining a walk or in more information can visit returnthefavornj.org, which features an interactive map. But anyone walking on the beach can help a stranded crab, according to Devin Griffiths, a marketing and communications specialist at the Wetlands Institute.

Shaped like a knobby helmet, with a long spike trailing off the back and an underbelly that may remind moviegoers of some special effects space alien, the crabs may look a little intimidating to some, but Griffiths said they will not hurt you.

“It’s important for the public to know they’re entirely harmless,” he said on Thursday. The tails aren’t stingers, they’re for navigating as the crabs crawl along the bottom of the water.

While the tail spike won’t hurt you, you could injure the crab if you pick it up by its tail. Instead, Griffiths said, put one hand on either side of the front of the shell and carry it down to the water. Place it in the shallow water, or close to it if the tide is coming in.

The Delaware Bay contains the largest spawning population of these crabs in the world, but overharvesting has driven an 80% decline in the population.

This spells trouble for not just horseshoe crabs, but also for hundreds of thousands of shorebirds on their way to breeding grounds in the Arctic. The crabs’ eggs provide a critical source of food as these weary travelers rest and refuel. Among these imperiled species is the federally threatened red knot. For these birds, horseshoe crab eggs bridge the gap between survival and extinction.

Beach projects can also help the crabs.

In the past 10 years, beach restoration on the Delaware Bay has been one of the most important activities to ensure spawning habitat for crabs and beaches with eggs for shorebirds, according to Wetlands Institute members. The crab rescue efforts provide data from volunteers on where beaches need rubble removed or sand replenished.

“By not only rescuing crabs but also collecting data to support habitat restoration, engaging so many volunteers and increasing awareness, reTURN the Favor has emerged as an important force for conservation in Delaware Bay,” said Eric Schrading, field supervisor of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s New Jersey field office.

Program coordinators developed an interactive map of data from the last five years that can be seen on the program’s website. In this map, decision-makers, biologists, and horseshoe crab enthusiasts can explore key hazards and key beaches to prioritize projects. The map can also be used to track the program over time and understand volunteer effort.

“As more and more volunteers are stepping up to rescue horseshoe crabs, we are also seeing them speak up in other ways to protect horseshoe crabs and their habitat. In this way, volunteers are saving individual horseshoe crabs, ecosystems, and livelihoods that depend on those ecosystems,” said Rob Clay, director of the executive office of the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network, another participating organization.

“As you read this, local residents and visitors from afar are eagerly donning headlamps and boots to send crabs crawling back to the water to spawn another day. The conditions can be challenging, but rain, sun, insects, and darkness do not deter these dedicated volunteers,” reads the statement from the Wetlands Institute.

Program partners include The Wetlands Institute, Executive Office of Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network (WHSRN) – Manomet, Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, Citizens United for the Maurice River, Friends of Cape May National Wildlife Refuge, The Nature Conservancy, New Jersey Audubon Society, and New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, and many dedicated volunteers. The program is currently supported by Ocean Wind – An Orsted and PSEG project and the Marshall Reynolds Foundation.

