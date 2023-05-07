A nonprofit dedicated to helping refugees in South Jersey seeks volunteers to assist with newly arrived families and individuals.
Interfaith-Rise, based in Vineland and Highland Park, serves refugees from countries such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, Haiti and more, who mostly speak minimal or no English. The organization is in need of volunteers interested in teaching formal English courses and those who can explain basic needs to refugees, such as how to take public transportation, assist in making doctor's appointments and more.
The Vineland Interfaith-Rise office is located at 2384 E Landis Ave. The organization was created to unite members of various faith and civic traditions in helping refugees integrate into their local communities.
For more information or to volunteer, call 201-685-0954, email ashley@interfaithrise.org or visit interfaithrise.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.