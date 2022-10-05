 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers needed for Sea Isle City’s Autumn Beach Clean-Up

093022-pac-hom-sicbeachphoto1.jpg

The 2022 Spring Beach Clean-Up Environmental Commission members (front, from left) Secretary Kellie Seib, Chairperson Annette Lombardo, Abby Powell, Maria Andrews and (back, from left) Mike Tumolo, Susan Ahern and Dudley McGinty.

 Katherine Custer, provided

SEA ISLE CITY — Mayor Leonard Desiderio and the members of the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission invite individuals, families, civic groups and businesses to make a positive impact on the local ecosystem by participating in Sea Isle’s 2022 Autumn Beach Clean-Up and Dune Grass Planting event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Volunteers are asked to register on the day of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. For more information, call 609-263-2081.

