Volunteers needed for indoor Atlantic City rowing championship

ATLANTIC CITY- Volunteers are needed to help with this weekend’s 2023 US Rowing Atlantic City Indoor National Championships at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The event, sponsored by the US Rowing and the Atlantic City Indoor Rowing Association is seeking volunteers to help set up ergs, work in the venue and help with spectator and hospitality for the three-day event, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

More than 190 events will take place in categories ranging from teens to masters.

Competitors will also have the opportunity to compete in a triathlon with the erg, bike erg and ski erg, compete in 500-meters sprints, watts tests, and more.

Contact Lynne Kesselman at lynnekesselman@gmail.com to volunteer.

For more information go to usrowing.org

