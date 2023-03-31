OCEAN CITY — The public is invited to participate in dune planting along the 58th Street beach April 15. The Ocean City Environmental Commission and the Ocean City High School Environmental Association will oversee the planting, which will take place rain or shine starting at 9:30 a.m.
The organizations will be planting beach plums, a bush that thrives in sandy soil and produces small, purple, edible plums. The plants play a role in protecting dunes with roots that penetrate deep down into the sand and create underground stems that help bind the sand and soil together to prevent erosion.
Volunteers should bring work gloves, shovels and a bucket, and wear hard-soled shoes. The public will listen to a brief presentation on beach plums and how to plant them. For more information, visit ocnj.us.
