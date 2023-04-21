SEA ISLE CITY — The city's 2023 Spring Beach Clean-Up, originally scheduled for the first weekend in April, will now take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers are needed to help clean the beaches and dunes, and to plant dune grass.
Volunteers will walk the city's beaches removing trash and debris and documenting what items are collected. Some volunteers will also help plant dune grass to protect the shoreline.
To register, attendees can visit JFK Boulevard and the Promenade, where members of the city's Environmental Commission will distribute disposable trash bags and other supplies. Individuals, families, businesses and organizations are all welcome to participate.
The rain date for the event is Sunday. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
