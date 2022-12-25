Volunteers keep Funny Farm animals warm, fed

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Pigs huddled under mountains of blankets and straw in their shelters until feeding time. Cats snoozed under warm heat lamps, while hundreds of other animals roamed freely, enjoying a little fresh air after a cold night.

Below freezing temperatures led Funny Farm Rescue to ask for volunteers to help break up frozen water bowls and maintain animal water supplies on Christmas Eve. Temperatures were not expected to rise above freezing before Tuesday.

The animal sanctuary on Railroad Boulevard had triple the number of volunteers willing to give their time on the holiday, which surprised founder Laurie Zaleski.

Zaleski said water makes a difference when it comes to the survival of the animals in winter, since they use more energy and increase their water intake to maintain their warmth.

Funny Farm provides for more than 600 animals — about 200 cats, 50 ducks and geese, 16 horses, several llamas, alpacas and goats, chickens, peacocks, two cows and an emu named Connor.

The band of misfit critters have all been saved from abandonment, euthanasia, slaughterhouses and other unfortunate fates, but are loved equally by workers and visitors.

Ava Cooper, 13, and her father, Jesse, volunteered at Funny Farm for the first time Saturday, although they have visited the sanctuary regularly since Ava was 5.

Ava, who has pets, couldn't imagine not being able to take care of her fur babies, so she used her dad as "just a ride" to get to Funny Farm.

"Christmas is one of those times when people need the most help," said Ava, who loves visiting Funny Farm and hopes to have a farm of her own one day. "I felt very happy coming to help out. It's very rewarding."

Usually, Funny Farm has about 10 volunteers per day working the farm. Four of those volunteers are full time, including Zaleski. The other five or six range from regular volunteers to new ones.

Zaleski said Saturday there were about 20 regular faces consisting of families, college kids, nuns, singles and others she saw occasionally volunteer whenever they had some free time.

"Some of them even volunteer on holidays to give the other volunteers a break," said Zaleski. "The volunteers we have here are always working, no matter if it's someone's birthday, Christmas or whatever holiday."

Volunteers on Christmas Eve worked two shifts, one starting at 8 a.m. and the other starting at 1 p.m. Some stayed an hour or two breaking ice and filling water bowls, while the full-time volunteers handled feeding, medical needs and other items on their daily to-do lists.

Ava Cooper said she wasn't leaving until everything that needed to be done was finished.

Volunteers dressed in Carhartt, North Face and other brands of cold-weather work gear made their way past the pig village, cat cottage and other living facilities on the 15-plus-acre sanctuary to make sure all the animals had unfrozen water.

"Everyone always says get heated bowls," said Zaleski. "But we have over 600 animals, so we can't have heated bowls for everything."

Zaleski said there were a few heated bowls and frost-resistant faucets on the property, but making the rounds to unfreeze ice bowls was still necessary.

She said each group of animals at Funny Farm has its own way to keep warm during the winter, but all the animals have a shelter regardless.

Some animals, like the alpacas and llamas, weren't of too much concern when it came to keeping warm, since they have natural insulation. The horses at the farm also naturally stay warm, although many people think they have to put blankets on them. Zaleski said they only do that when they need to, since putting blankets on the horses actually stops them from growing the thick fur coat that keeps them warm in colder weather.

Funny Farm is open Sundays and Tuesdays and always accepts volunteers, Zaleski said.

"Come out and volunteer," said Ava Cooper. "Get off the couch, stop being lazy and help the animals, because it's the best feeling volunteering."

