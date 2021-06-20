Volunteers in Medicine looking to connect with patients lost in COVID shuffle

“Times were tough for a lot of people before the pandemic and things got tougher. Unfortunately, being able to afford health care and medicine was not an option for the working poor,” Meiluta said.

But the staff at VIM can be a valuable resource to diagnose and treat illnesses and help find low-cost prescription assistance. For the uninsured, the clinics can serve as a primary care office.

“We have a whole team of health care professionals to chase down low or cost-free services for those who need it. Our mission is to make sure whatever limited funds our patients have goes to put food on the table, not be indebted to health care services,” Meiluta said.

And while the typical person seeking services is middle aged and may be dealing with chronic issues, many young adults and families are finding they need help. The Egg Harbor Township office works with volunteers from Rainbow Pediatrics for families with children who don’t qualify for services anywhere else. Doctors and nurses can give check-ups, provide vaccinations and line up specialists if needed. The site doesn’t offer COVID-19 testing, but staffers can help patients register for the vaccine and tell them where it is available. It does, however, offer flu and other vaccines.

Atlantic City introduces ordinance to repeal needle exchange ATLANTIC CITY — After a concern that the resort has shouldered the burden of providing out-o…

The pandemic is still limiting walk-in services. But staffers man the phones Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and can answer questions and register patients for appointments. In Cape May Court House, call 609-463-2846. In Egg Harbor Township, call 609-867-6384.

Contact Lucia Drake: 609-272-7295 ldrake@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.