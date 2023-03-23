An annual survey that tallies litter and trash found on the state's beaches had an encouraging statistic this year — far fewer plastic bags.

This year’s report was the first since the enactment of the Single Use Waste Reduction Act, which banned single use plastic bags in New Jersey as of May 2022. The 2022 Beach Sweeps Annual Report was released Wednesday by Clean Ocean Action, 10 days in advance of its first beach cleanup of the year.

Apart from plastic bags, the legislation targeted businesses' use of foam plastic takeout containers and plastic straws. The measure was advocated for by Clean Ocean Action, which used the latest survey results to highlight the impact of the ban on trash found on beaches.

The latest audit was the first time since 2007 that plastic shopping bags weren’t on the group's “Dirty Dozen” list of the most commonly collected items. Plastic pieces, plastic bottle caps/lids, food, candy, wrappers/bags, cigarette filters and foam pieces took the top spots on the list this year.

"The data results encourage optimism as we continue following the Single Use Waste Reduction Act," said Kira Cruz, Debris Free Sea Coordinator for Clean Ocean Action. "The data collected has shown an immense decline in debris specifically following this law.”

But there's still more progress to be made. More than 82% of collected debris in 2022 was plastic and foam, but plastic straws, bags and foam takeout boxes all saw significant declines, according to the report.

The Beach Sweeps report also included its “Roster of the Ridiculous,” which was featured on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2022. The roster reveals some of the more unique and interesting cleanup finds. Highlights from the 2022 report include hair extensions, lottery tickets, a petrified puffer fish, a pink cowboy hat, a silicone breast implant, a whirly popcorn popper, asparagus, a ladder, roof shingles, a car door, a gallon of tar, a stone countertop, a lawn mower and an entire birthday party (including invitations, a cake box, candles and balloons).

The Beach Sweeps events began in 1985, and so far, 166,011 volunteers have collected 8.3 million pieces of trash and debris from the Jersey Shore, according to Clean Ocean Action.

Community members, businesses, civic groups, faith-based groups, local Boy and Girl Scouts, and students from all levels of education participated in the 2022 Beach Sweeps, with 8,148 total volunteers between both cleanup dates, Clean Ocean Action said.

The next cleanup will be April 1. Interested volunteers can sign up to pick up litter at various locations along the coast. The cleanup will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-register at cleanoceanaction.org.

The full 2022 Beach Sweeps report also can be found at cleanoceanaction.org.