Volunteering for dangerous and demanding work, firefighters continue to answer call of duty

That means also turning out for holiday coin drops, for ham and oyster dinners or pancake breakfasts. Most companies either impose a fire district tax or get a contribution from their municipalities to cover the cost of new vehicles and equipment, but the companies themselves typically cover other costs.

“It’s just like running a small business. We have to make ends meet. We’ve got to pay our bills,” Smith said.

Most communities throughout the area are served by volunteers. According to McCann, the trend in Cape May County is to have paid fire companies on the barrier islands, while there are multiple volunteer companies in the mainland communities.

National and statewide statistics say about 70% of the firefighters in the country are volunteer.

In some cases, there is overlap. According to Newman, some members of Ocean City’s paid fire department who live in Upper Township are also active in the volunteer company, and there is one member who serves in Avalon and Marmora.

Middle Township has introduced a stipend program to encourage participation, so there is a small financial reward based on the percentage of calls for which a member turns out. The program was introduced about three years ago and has been a success, increasing participation and turnout, McCann said.

