Volunteering for dangerous and demanding work, firefighters continue to answer call of duty

The job is dangerous, demanding and requires extensive training. Calls may come at any hour of the day or night, during holidays, in freezing rain or punishing heat. And the pay is nonexistent.
Still, thousands dedicate much of their time to volunteer fire companies, on which many area communities rely for fire protection and other services.
For years, national trends have shown a decline in the number of people able and willing to volunteer their time to fire companies. A report from the U.S. Fire Administration cited the extensive requirements and individual lack of time and apathy as driving forces.
But local fire chiefs say they’ve been remarkably lucky. Over the years, there have been times when recruitments have run low, but they say there are still plenty of volunteers ready to serve and every reason to expect that volunteer firefighting is here to stay.
“COVID-19 had us a little shut down for a while. We’re back on and have taken on several new members,” Marmora fire Chief Jay Newman said. “We’ve been very, very fortunate and have a community that wants to serve.”
Three state troopers rescued a 14-year-old boy Sunday who was stuck waist deep in frigid wat…
Members cite community service as a primary motivator.
“Once you’re involved with it, it’s definitely a great experience. The camaraderie with the other firemen and firewomen is extraordinary,” Cape May Court House fire Chief John McCann said.
There is also the adrenaline rush, the chance to run toward danger even as every instinct says to head just as quickly in the opposite direction.
“It’s the challenge,” said Galloway Township Fire Chief Rick Smith. “This is real-world stuff. You’ve got to be trained. You’ve got to be ready to run into a burning building.”
Each of these fire chiefs, and fire chiefs in many more area communities, has served for decades, responding to innumerable fires and emergencies. Each said firefighting has changed dramatically over the years. When the company began in 1947, Marmora was a rural community and members met in a basement and used a surplus Navy truck from World War II. Changes have continued since Newman joined in 1978, not only to the volunteer operations but also to the fires themselves.
WASHINGTON — Fire departments in Vineland and Port Republic are among the recipients of more…
While decades ago most buildings primarily were made of wood and other natural materials, the increasing use of plastics and synthetic materials means the smoke inside a structure fire is far more dangerous. Even the ash can contain carcinogens.
Newman, who has served as fire chief since 1995, said fires today also burn hotter and quicker than they did years ago, although there are also fewer fires overall.
The Marmora volunteers also respond to traffic accidents, which keep them busy throughout the year.
“When I joined, we did about 55 to 60 calls a year. Now we do over 200,” Newman said. “It’s just phenomenal the huge change that has taken place.”
Those additional calls place more strain on volunteers, said McCann, whose company responds to 400 to 500 calls each year.
NEWARK — Authorities say a fire in New Jersey over the weekend forced one resident to jump f…
One of the biggest changes is in the amount of training required, including 180 hours for the first level, a Firefighter 1 certification.
Firefighter 1 certification includes training in the use of the air packs that allow firefighters to enter smoke-filled environments, physical training and classroom course work. It must be completed before any volunteer becomes a full firefighter.
Training continues, as firefighters learn to work as a team and continue to acquire new skills and learn about the latest techniques and fire suppression systems. In addition to fires, most volunteer fire companies respond to hazardous materials spills and to vehicle accidents where someone is trapped. An increasing number of companies also respond to medical emergencies, while other areas rely on paid or volunteer EMS companies, another local service where community members turn out when their neighbors need them most.
The economy has also changed. Newman said many families have two parents working, and Smith added many of the volunteers in Galloway work more than one job. Members also commit to the less dramatic aspect of volunteering with a fire company: Fundraising.
That means also turning out for holiday coin drops, for ham and oyster dinners or pancake breakfasts. Most companies either impose a fire district tax or get a contribution from their municipalities to cover the cost of new vehicles and equipment, but the companies themselves typically cover other costs.
Avalon has become the latest community to join Cape May County’s centralized dispatch center.
“It’s just like running a small business. We have to make ends meet. We’ve got to pay our bills,” Smith said.
Most communities throughout the area are served by volunteers. According to McCann, the trend in Cape May County is to have paid fire companies on the barrier islands, while there are multiple volunteer companies in the mainland communities.
National and statewide statistics say about 70% of the firefighters in the country are volunteer.
In some cases, there is overlap. According to Newman, some members of Ocean City’s paid fire department who live in Upper Township are also active in the volunteer company, and there is one member who serves in Avalon and Marmora.
Middle Township has introduced a stipend program to encourage participation, so there is a small financial reward based on the percentage of calls for which a member turns out. The program was introduced about three years ago and has been a success, increasing participation and turnout, McCann said.
JERSEY CITY — Authorities on Thursday were trying to determine what sparked an apartment fir…
In Marmora, a junior firefighter program has increased participation and has caught the attention of other companies. Participants can start as early as age 16, Newman said. Many have served as scouts or with the police Explorer program. They are not put into dangerous situations, he said, but can carry hoses or take care of other tasks that free up fully trained firefighters during a fire. When they turn 18, they are ready to start Firefighter 1 training.
Many times, fire service runs in families. But not always. It also remains a predominantly male activity, although women are members of each of the fire companies. Some volunteers go on to careers in paid fire services, Newman said, while some later serve in the military.
Smith said many of the volunteers work full time in the trades.
“Firefighting is blue collar work you’re getting into,” he said. “It’s hard work.”
There is also a lot to learn, even after decades of service.
PLEASANTVILLE — A four-alarm fire Monday night displaced six families, totaling 18 people, a…
“I’ve been doing it for well over 40 years. You do it out of a desire to serve your community,” Smith said. “I believe strongly in service to your community and country.”
Although each chief said they had enough volunteers to operate, all said they could always use more.
For more information on volunteering, contact your nearest volunteer fire company. Most have a web page or a presence on social media. In Cape May Court House, McCann can be contacted at mccannjj@ cmchfire.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.