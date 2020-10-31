Volunteer firefighter and planning board member added to EHT's Citizens Honor Roll

Garth was a member of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company from 1970 to this year. He was the company's fire chief from 1994 to 2010 and was the company president from 2011 to this year.

When Dawn Garth in 1965 first met her future husband, she was 17-years-old and a senior at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. She already had an idea that service to others was important to him.

James "Jim" A. Garth Sr., who was born and raised in the township, was 20 and had just finished a two-year stint in the U.S. Navy.

They met at the McDonald's when it used to be located at the Pleasantville Shopping Center, and hamburgers were 15 cents. She was with her girlfriends. He was with some of his friends. He gave her a piece of bubblegum.

"That's all it took. He was a handsome devil," said Garth, who married her husband in 1966.

During the course of their 54-year marriage, they had four children. He was out of the house every Tuesday for drill or a meeting with the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, Garth said.

There were times when Garth had to leave his wife and children to fight a fire. His wife was concerned.