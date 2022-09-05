Voltacos restaurant in Ocean City closing in October

OCEAN CITY — Voltacos, a city restaurant serving Italian cuisine to locals and visitors for 69 years, will close Oct. 9.

The restaurant said on its Facebook page that it would be closing.

"We hope we may have touched your lives like so many of you have touched ours," the post read.

The owners didn't note a reason for closing the restaurant, only calling the move a "not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business," adding that the owners, the Taccarino Family, are "finishing things on our terms."

The owners said in their post they'll cherish the crowds that have filled their restaurant, all while growing closer to the staff members behind the counter helping keep the business alive for almost seven decades.

"We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic about our future," the restaurant's Facebook post read.