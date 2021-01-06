Voll tapped as Cape May city manager as new city officials take office

CAPE MAY — Jan. 1 brought big changes to Cape May, including a new mayor, two new City Council members and a new city manager, with the hiring of former Middle Township Mayor Michael Voll, replacing former Manager Jerome Inderwies Jr.

In November, voters chose Zack Mullock over incumbent Mayor Clarence Lear and Chris Bezaire over incumbent Patricia Gray Hendricks, setting the stage for a dramatic shift in power in the historic beach resort. That shift continued Jan. 1 with the unanimous vote to name Lorraine Baldwin as a member of the five-person council to fill the seat vacated by Mullock when he became mayor until the next election.

Baldwin is a former member of the Planning Board, the Board of Education and the Environmental Commission in Dennis Township, Mullock said. Her parents ran a restaurant, a bike shop and more in Cape May.

“We all wanted you up here. One of the reasons I felt strongly was, you’re not a politician. You love our community, and I’m really happy to have you up here,” Mullock said.

In Cape May, it is the city manager, not the mayor, who acts as the chief executive of the town. On Jan. 1, the new council replaced Inderwies as one of its first actions, naming Voll the interim city manager.