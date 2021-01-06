Voll tapped as Cape May city manager as new city officials take office

CAPE MAY — Jan. 1 brought big changes to Cape May, including a new mayor, two new City Council members and a new city manager, with the hiring of former Middle Township Mayor Michael Voll, replacing former Manager Jerome Inderwies Jr.
In November, voters chose Zack Mullock over incumbent Mayor Clarence Lear and Chris Bezaire over incumbent Patricia Gray Hendricks, setting the stage for a dramatic shift in power in the historic beach resort. That shift continued Jan. 1 with the unanimous vote to name Lorraine Baldwin as a member of the five-person council to fill the seat vacated by Mullock when he became mayor until the next election.
Baldwin is a former member of the Planning Board, the Board of Education and the Environmental Commission in Dennis Township, Mullock said. Her parents ran a restaurant, a bike shop and more in Cape May.
“We all wanted you up here. One of the reasons I felt strongly was, you’re not a politician. You love our community, and I’m really happy to have you up here,” Mullock said.
In Cape May, it is the city manager, not the mayor, who acts as the chief executive of the town. On Jan. 1, the new council replaced Inderwies as one of its first actions, naming Voll the interim city manager.
Voll is well known in Cape May County, spending 16 years as the mayor of Middle Township. More recently, he was hired as the township manager in Lower Township in 2011. In 2015, a new majority voted him out.
Since then, he said after the Cape May meeting, he has spent his time working on vintage cars.
“I call it a pause, not a retirement,” Voll said. He said he is happy to be back in government service and hopes Cape May decides to make the position permanent.
“It’s a great city,” he said. "I’ve been in government my whole life. It’s something I love and enjoy.”
Before running for office, Voll served as a police officer. He originally ran for office as a Democrat, then became a Republican while in office. Now he is an independent. He said he always voted for the person he believed in, not the party, and cited the contentious situation in Washington as support for that position.
“I don’t know who is ever going to unscramble those eggs,” he said.
Voll, 70, lives in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township. As manager, he will make $110,000 a year.
Interviewed after the reorganization meeting, Mullock said he sees the appointment as interim manager as a trial period. The city underwent a search for a city manager about a year ago, considering applicants from around the country before deciding to appoint Inderwies in February 2020.
With new members on council, Voll’s experience in local government will be helpful, Mullock said. He also knows Cape May well, he added.
“All these little towns have their own personality, but I think Cape May has a big personality all its own,” Mullock said. He promised the new council and manager would work to bring people together. “The voters, the taxpayers and the citizens of Cape May are waiting to see some progress.”
Inderwies had a contract as manager through 2021, but as he said in an interview after the decision, it was more a matter of defining the job rather than job security, which few city managers get. Under Cape May’s form of government, “you can be removed with or without cause at any time,” he said.
He said Mullock asked him to resign rather than requiring a council vote to remove him, to which he agreed. A former fire chief and former member of the council, Inderwies will remain the city fire official and the emergency management coordinator.
“Before the reorganization meeting, the mayor-elect informed me that they wanted to head in a different direction with the city manager,” Inderwies said. “I’ve known Mike Voll for many years. We’ve already established a working relationship, and I’m going to be assisting with the transition.”
Council also appointed Chris Gillin-Schwartz as the new city attorney, replacing former Solicitor Frank Corrado. Gillin-Schwartz worked closely with Corrado for years, Mullock said.
“In fact, he helped write some of the resolutions, probably some of which I voted against,” he said.
Retired Judge Raymond Batten administered the oath to Voll, Baldwin and Mullock at the meeting. He said he also administered the oath to Voll as mayor in the 1980s.
“Actually, he used to swear at me,” Voll joked at the meeting, which was held in City Hall under a towering, decorated tree flanked by tall toy soldiers. Family members of the council members were in the room while the meeting was livestreamed for members of the public because of ongoing restrictions related to the pandemic.
