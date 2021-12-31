Voll returns as Cape May manager for 2022

CAPE MAY – City Council approved Michael Voll as Cape May’s city manager in a remotely-held meeting Thursday.

Councilwoman Stacy Sheehan voted against the appointment, citing both a $25,000 raise and the fact that City Council has not considered any other candidates since naming Voll as manager in 2021.

As Sheehan pointed out, the city manager in Cape May is a powerful position, responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city. Sheehan argued that the city should conduct interviews for the job.

“This is the most important and one of the most powerful positions in the city,” she said.

According to Mayor Zack Mullock, Voll will make $135,000 in 2022 under the new contract, but the city will not contribute to his insurance or pension.

“I think this is a fair contract so I will be voting yes on this,” Mullock said. “I think the best interview is on-the-job performance. I think Mike is doing a very good job.”

Voll made no comment during the discussion. The final vote was three to one, with one member absent.