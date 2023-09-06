CAPE MAY — City Manager Mike Voll announced his retirement at the Tuesday City Council meeting, along with a criticism of the council member who discussed his plans in August.

Council member Lorraine Baldwin pushed for the city to begin advertising for the job before Voll made his announcement. Voll said the announcement upset city employees and concerned many residents.

Voll said he met with Baldwin and Mayor Zack Mullock before the previous council meeting to discuss his plan to retire when his contract expires in December, at which point he asked to wait to make an announcement.

Voll wanted to wait until October, or at least until after Labor Day.

“The mayor agreed. She didn’t. So the mayor polled the rest of the council members. They all agreed that I should make my announcement when I'm ready,” Voll said. “Loraine Baldwin on her own decided to disrespect the majority of council’s decision and announced at the last council meeting.”

Voll has been Cape May’s city manager for three years. Under Cape May’s form of government, the city manager is the chief executive of the municipality, running the day-to-day operations.

“I think it’s the most important position in the city,” Baldwin said at the August meeting. “I do thank you, Mike. What you’ve done here has been wonderful. But we also need to do our job. We need to put the city in the forefront of all of this.”

She cited the time it took for the city to find a new chief financial officer when the former CFO took a job in Middle Township.

Cape May Council member pushes to start search for new city manager With Cape May City Manager Mike Voll’s contract coming to a close, City Council member Lorraine Baldwin wants to get started finding a replacement.

Baldwin did not comment on Voll’s announcement Tuesday. Voll offered a rare criticism of someone on council.

“Her announcement had all my employees upset, thinking I was being fired,” Voll said.

He said he would remain in the position through the rest of his contract and help with the transition when council choses a new city manager. He said the situation is different than that of the former finance director, who gave the city two weeks’ notice.

“The big difference is I’m not quitting, I’m not being fired and I have not turned in my resignation,” Voll said.

He spent more of his time at the council meeting praising city employees, calling out several by name, and citing improvements he undertook in city operations, which he said improved Cape May for residents and visitors.

Mullock cited Voll’s work as a police officer, where he started his career, and as mayor of Middle Township and manager of Lower Township.

“Over the last three years you’ve just done a tremendous job. I’m just glad you’re on my team,” Mullock told Voll at the meeting.

Under the contract renewal approved in 2022, Voll makes $135,000 a year as Cape May’s city manager. He had been hired as a new council majority took over at the start of 2021, replacing former city Manager Jerome Inderwies.

He was hired as township manager in Lower in 2011. In 2015, a new majority voted him out.