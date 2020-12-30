VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: Van Drew shameful to back election results challenge

I just read that Congressman Jeff Van Drew further sullied his reputation by joining the list of Republicans supporting the ludicrous effort by the Texas attorney general to challenge the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona on the whim of President Trump. Van Drew pledged his undying loyalty to the president when he switched parties. He has now stooped even lower by supporting the challenge to the election of Joe Biden. Biden won 307 electoral votes (the same number Trump won in 2016) and received 7 million more votes than Trump. Unfortunately I misjudged Jeff Van Drew who I had supported in the past. His lack of integrity, disregard of democratic principles and the U.S. Constitution is shameful.
Noah Bronkesh
Linwood
