VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: Van Drew shameful to back election results challenge
Centrist Van Drew reelected

Jeff Van Drew celebrates his reelection Tuesday at the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City. Despite his agreement with Democrats on many issues, the party rejected him over the symbolic vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

I just read that Congressman Jeff Van Drew further sullied his reputation by joining the list of Republicans supporting the ludicrous effort by the Texas attorney general to challenge the presidential election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona on the whim of President Trump. Van Drew pledged his undying loyalty to the president when he switched parties. He has now stooped even lower by supporting the challenge to the election of Joe Biden. Biden won 307 electoral votes (the same number Trump won in 2016) and received 7 million more votes than Trump. Unfortunately I misjudged Jeff Van Drew who I had supported in the past. His lack of integrity, disregard of democratic principles and the U.S. Constitution is shameful.

Noah Bronkesh

Linwood

