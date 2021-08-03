 Skip to main content
Vlogger reacts to seeing her Ocean Casino Resort billboard for the first time
Vlogger reacts to seeing her Ocean Casino Resort billboard for the first time

Allyson Berger, a vlogger and on-air host, was moved to tears after seeing herself on a billboard for Ocean Casino Resort on the Atlantic City Expressway.

 Nicholas Huba

ATLANTIC CITY — A vlogger and on-air host was moved to tears after seeing herself on a billboard for Ocean Casino Resort on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Allyson Berger documented the experience in a video on her YouTube channel on Sunday. She recorded herself getting on the Atlantic City Expressway, and halfway through the 80-second video, arrived at milepost 3.3 where the billboard was located. Before revealing it to viewers, Berger was seen looking up at it in tears.

"That's me," she said as her voice trembled.

On the billboard, Berger is pictured looking out at the ocean with a beverage in her hand. To her left is text that reads, "Come back for the view."

After stopping on the side of the road to point at it and jump up with joy, Berger left the area.

"See you soon," she said with the camera focused on the billboard. "I'll come back for the view."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

