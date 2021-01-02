Visitors to Atlantic City tell us how they plan to spend their stimulus money

ATLANTIC CITY — Mishell and James Jackson have plans to buy a home for their six children by next year.
For the New York couple, the $600 relief payments the federal government began issuing last week is a small step toward that.
“I’m lucky to work, but a lot of people aren’t,” Mishell Jackson said Saturday at Tanger Outlets The Walk, “and you never know what’s going to happen, so I’m just going to put that in savings (and) hopefully purchase a home next year, depending on the market.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the United States, Mishell was working as a hair stylist and James was in musical engineering. A long period of unemployment ate into their savings accounts, they said, until they found new work. Now, Mishell is a medical assistant and James does flooring, and the two are working to fill their accounts again.
“Anything can help right now,” James Jackson said, “so we’ll try to do what we can to save so we can move into a better situation for our kids.”
President Donald Trump last Sunday signed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that provides qualifying individuals with $600. Qualifying couples were given $1,200, with an additional $600 per child.
Trump pushed last week for an increase in payments to $2,000 per individual, but Senate Republicans quashed that plan.
Julian Nesun, of Lake City, Minnesota, said the relief payment will go to providing his two sons with clothing and other essentials.
“It’s well-needed,” said the 28-year-old who works in demolition. “I just thank God for it because everything is needed. Every penny counts, especially right now.”
Mike and Gina Maury had their first child around the same time America started seeing its first cases and states began shutting down. Fortunately for the Cincinnati couple, they were also able to keep working through the pandemic. Mike, 44, repairs washers and dryers, and Gina, 42, works at a bank.
“We have not spent the money yet,” Gina said of the relief payment the couple received. “We’ll probably use it toward debt, and we also have a 9-month-old, so anything he may need.”
For others, the payment is crucial in being able to pay for basic needs and bills.
“It’s going to be going toward my rent,” 67-year-old Judy Heath said. “It’s going to go towards food; it’s going to go towards my insurance and stuff.
“It’s very essential because I get (Supplemental Security Income), and that’s once a month, so I’m on a low income.”
Jerzy Bukala, who lives in New York with his wife, said the two have maintained employment throughout the pandemic and haven’t felt much of its financial impact. Still, he said, that’s no excuse to not put the money only toward essentials.
“It goes to rent because you never know these days,” said Bukala, who’s originally from Poland. “We’re not spending that for anything else, even though we have regular jobs. A lot of my friends went on unemployment, and they spent the money on stupidity and their jobs were not there to go back to, which they’ll regret later on down the road.”
