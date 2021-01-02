Visitors to Atlantic City tell us how they plan to spend their stimulus money

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Julian Nesun, of Lake City, Minnesota, said the relief payment will go to providing his two sons with clothing and other essentials.

“It’s well-needed,” said the 28-year-old who works in demolition. “I just thank God for it because everything is needed. Every penny counts, especially right now.”

Mike and Gina Maury had their first child around the same time America started seeing its first cases and states began shutting down. Fortunately for the Cincinnati couple, they were also able to keep working through the pandemic. Mike, 44, repairs washers and dryers, and Gina, 42, works at a bank.

“We have not spent the money yet,” Gina said of the relief payment the couple received. “We’ll probably use it toward debt, and we also have a 9-month-old, so anything he may need.”

For others, the payment is crucial in being able to pay for basic needs and bills.

“It’s going to be going toward my rent,” 67-year-old Judy Heath said. “It’s going to go towards food; it’s going to go towards my insurance and stuff.

“It’s very essential because I get (Supplemental Security Income), and that’s once a month, so I’m on a low income.”