In what will surely be remembered as one of the most unique seasons in the history of the Jersey Shore, Mother Nature and Gov. Phil Murphy both came through for visitors and businesses during the Labor Day weekend.
Near perfect weather for beach days and boardwalk strolls, combined with the resumption of indoor dining on Friday, allowed for the summer of 2020 to close on a high note. Or, at least as close to a high note as it could get in the midst of a global pandemic.
"It was as good as can be expected, given the conditions," said Anthony Catanoso, owner of the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. The three-day holiday weekend gave the pier a "good little bump," at the unofficial end of summer, he said.
In Ocean City, Rebecca Blake, of Pompton Lakes, Passaic County, was packing up the family's car for the ride home after a long weekend. Blake's family has owned a beach house in Ocean City for nearly 30 years and she spent summers there most of her life.
"No question, this year was different," she said. "But, all things considered, it wasn't that bad."
Blake said this weekend was a much different experience than Memorial Day weekend, when nearly everything was still closed because of COVID-19. Restaurants and amusements were open — albeit limited — which made things feel "a little more like normal."
"We played mini golf, went to the beach, got ice cream at night," Blake said. "Really, we just decided before we came that we would have a good time no matter what. It's all about making the most of the situation."
Other visitors to the shore felt the same. DeMante Reynolds and Jessica Aldmore, both of Philadelphia, said their visit to an Atlantic City casino over the weekend was "great." The couple stayed at Tropicana Atlantic City and enjoyed what was offered, including outdoor eating and, of course, a little gambling.
"I won a bunch (of money) playing all weekend," Reynolds said, with a wry smile and holding up a wad of bills with a crisp $100 bill on the outside. "I'll probably leave with nothing, but it'll be worth it."
Aldmore, who said she plans to start nursing school in the fall, was impressed with how seriously the casino appeared to be taking the health crisis.
"I felt comfortable everywhere we went, except on the Boardwalk at night," she said. "People were acting a little crazy, not really wearing face masks. One night out was enough for me."
Alfred Higgins, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, said people on the Ocean City Boardwalk were "pretty good," about wearing masks and keeping a distance, with a few exceptions.
He said he noticed a lot of "younger people" — Higgins is a 73-year-old U.S. Navy veteran — were not following the rules about wearing a mask when social distancing was not possible.
"It gets packed at night and people are really close together," he said. "We stayed away after the first night, because no one seemed to care all that much (about wearing a mask)."
For some who were out and about on the unofficial "last day of summer," the best was yet to come.
Luanne and Daniel Humphrey, of Longport, were all smiles when asked about Labor Day weekend.
"My favorite part is the Tuesday after," said Luanne Humphrey. "It's the start of my favorite time of year — locals' summer."
