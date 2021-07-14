Visit to Hammonton farm highlights scale of blueberry business in NJ and beyond

Mento, one of 270 high-bush blueberry farms in the state, specializes in the blue and duke varieties. The weather this year created favorable conditions for the season, which usually begins in mid-June and wraps toward the end of July. Owner Sam Mento credits an abundance of sunshine for the sweetness and plumpness of his berries.

According to Kathy Mento, Sam's wife, there were no issues with making sure there were enough workers to pick the crops this year, despite challenges due to COVID-19 restrictions. Mento employs workers through the H2-A visa program, which allows for farms to employ foreign workers to fill temporary positions.

The blueberries on Mento’s farm are handpicked and packaged. They pass through a machine called a blower to remove any debris, like stems or leaves. Then they pass through a sorting machine that is able to individually scan many berries at a time, while two people conduct a visual check.

The blueberries then go into the hopper, which feeds them into the pints on a conveyor belt where each package again is visually checked for any imperfect or unripe berries. Those pints are then placed into crates at the end of the conveyor belt and stacked onto palettes before being shipped to market. The berries are shipped nationwide, and even to Canada.