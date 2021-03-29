 Skip to main content
Virtual Yom HaShoah program featuring Holocaust survivors April 5
Virtual Yom HaShoah program featuring Holocaust survivors April 5

Portraits of South Jersey Holocaust survivors, who have since died, hang on the wall at the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University.

 CJ Fairfield

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University will host its annual Yom HaShoah program 7-8 p.m. April 5 via Zoom.

The program, “Unto Every Person There Is A Name — Remembering the 6 million Jewish Victims of the Holocaust,” will feature Holocaust scholar and author Michael Berenbaum, who will interview four area Holocaust survivors.

Interviewees are Maud Dahme of Flemington, who was a hidden child with her sister on a farm near Amersfoort, the Netherlands; Betty Grebenschikoff of Ventnor, who was an eyewitness to Kristallnacht in Berlin, Germany; Laura Oberlender of Atlantic City, who was a hidden child on a farm near Tuchin, which is now part of the Ukraine; and Rosalie Simon, formerly of Margate, who survived Auschwitz-Birkenau with her sisters.

To access the Zoom link, contact the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University at 609 652-4699.

