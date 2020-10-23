Virtual learning forces teachers to think of new ways to present lessons

Vince Sera was tired of his students missing out on things due to COVID-19.

For 14 years, the Oakcrest High School history teacher had organized a campaign convention at the school. The event brought candidates running for political office to the school to talk about their platforms and meet students.

In the past, Sera said the convention would help get 70% to 80% of seniors to register to vote.

But the pandemic made all of that nearly impossible.

“We wanted to make sure we did something for our students that kept the tradition going,” said Sera, 44. “For a lot of our seniors, they have lost so much in the last year. We didn’t want COVID to stand in the way of all the opportunities and experiences they have here at Oakcrest.”

The pandemic has forced teachers across South Jersey to come up with new and creative ways to re-create experiences for their students in a virtual learning environment. And it has not been easy, as teachers often have been forced to learn completely new ways of teaching and to battle with technological challenges along the way.