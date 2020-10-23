Virtual learning forces teachers to think of new ways to present lessons

Vince Sera was tired of his students missing out on things due to COVID-19.
For 14 years, the Oakcrest High School history teacher had organized a campaign convention at the school. The event brought candidates running for political office to the school to talk about their platforms and meet students.
In the past, Sera said the convention would help get 70% to 80% of seniors to register to vote.
But the pandemic made all of that nearly impossible.
“We wanted to make sure we did something for our students that kept the tradition going,” said Sera, 44. “For a lot of our seniors, they have lost so much in the last year. We didn’t want COVID to stand in the way of all the opportunities and experiences they have here at Oakcrest.”
The pandemic has forced teachers across South Jersey to come up with new and creative ways to re-create experiences for their students in a virtual learning environment. And it has not been easy, as teachers often have been forced to learn completely new ways of teaching and to battle with technological challenges along the way.
For Sera, that meant using technology to create a virtual convention focused on the 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Jeff Van Drew and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy. He reached out to each candidate’s campaign and asked them to submit a video promoting their platform. He also created a video on how the vote-by-mail system works and how to register to vote.
The video was shown to seniors and has been expanded to 10th and 11th graders as well.
“It’s a good opportunity to start discussions within the school,” Sera said. “Some of the other English teachers are taking it a step further and having the kids do candidate profiles. It’s just a good way to expand on writing and get kids to do research on things that are currently going on in our country.”
Oakcrest students just returned to school last week, and Sera hopes the video is a small start in trying to teach differently.
“A lot of (the technology) is new (for teachers), so we are just kind of starting out small,” he said. “It’s that theory, start small, build success and then keep going.”
That’s the attitude of seventh-grade science teacher Russ Davis. For him, teaching and science have always been about experimenting with what works and what doesn’t.
He’s part of a four-person technical assistance team at Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon that shares ideas and tests new software before disseminating it to other teachers who might struggle with new technology.
“A lot of the teachers here really want to learn new stuff,” the 51-year-old said. “It’s to their advantage because it makes them more efficient. I don’t want them to get mired in this technology stuff and forget about the biology and the math.”
Davis, who admits he’s “tech-savvy,” has downloaded several programs from the internet, such as Nearpod, Quizlet and Flipgrid, to “make learning as engaging as I possibly can.”
Nearpod allows a teacher to create an entire classroom lesson virtually, using slides, quizzes and even allowing the student to draw pictures as part of a lesson.
Early on, Davis realized one of the challenges he faced without seeing kids in the classroom was how to properly assess their progress.
“How do I know what they know? How do I know that what I’m teaching that day they understood,” he said. “One of the things that’s great about virtual learning is that I can provide a lot of different ways for kids to give me feedback.”
Davis said Flipgrid allows a teacher to ask a question of students, but the software requires them to respond in a video. For example, he could ask his students at the beginning of class what’s the powerhouse of a cell.
“It’s great for kids who don’t write particularly well or who are a little bit shy about participating in class,” he said. “They can make me a private video, and I can get a really good idea of what they know.”
And while the new tools have helped him and other teachers discover new ways to teach, the biggest challenge for Davis is keeping students engaged at home.
“It’s tough to do when they are home and they have video games right in front of them,” he said. “You try to break up the lessons with video, quiz games, something that’s hands on that they can do at home.”
One new way Davis has kept his students engaged is through virtual field trips. He recently enlisted his son to take video of him out on their boat. Using commercial crab traps, Davis created a controlled experiment to see which trap did the best job catching crabs — one without bait, one with chicken and one with bunker.
“How can I get them outside, especially in a COVID world, and actually experience the real thing?” Davis said. “It sounds cool. But it’s a lot of work, let me tell you. ... The time expenditure in setting up all these different software packages, it’s considerable.”
Sera agrees that the biggest challenge to teaching virtually, besides technological limitations, is the increase in time and planning needed to put lessons together.
Davis said his prep time has probably doubled due to preparing video lessons. Teachers are forced to not only create a lesson for kids in a classroom but also one that reaches students learning virtually from home.
“It’s hard to think of it both ways (virtual and in-person),” Sera said. “I have to anticipate what the potential problems would be and write out very detailed instructions so that each child can follow along.”
But overall, Sera thinks the experience of instructing virtually has made him a better teacher.
“Sometimes you get in a routine, and sometimes that routine may not be what’s best for your students,” he said. “I think COVID has been a great opportunity to develop new resources and really expand on what we have. It really forces me to go out and search for new things and new ways of doing stuff.”
