Vineland's Motor Vehicle Licensing Center is closed until March 15 due to COVID-19

TRENTON – The Vineland Licensing Center is closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19, said the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

The Commission also announced Monday that licensing centers in Newark Regional in Essex County, Salem city in Salem County and Lodi in Bergen County also were closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.

Newark Regional Licensing Center will be closed until March 10, the commission said. The employee who tested positive was last in the agency on Feb. 23.

Vineland, Salem, and Lodi Licensing Centers will be closed until March 15, the commission said. The single employee who tested positive at each of these locations was last in the agency on Feb. 27.

Road test operations and vehicle inspection stations remain open at Newark, Lodi, and Salem, the commission said.

The following MVC Centers will reopen after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine, the commission said. They had to close because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at each location.

The scheduled reopening dates are as follows:

Newark Regional/Licensing Center on March 10.