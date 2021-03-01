Vineland's Motor Vehicle Licensing Center is closed until March 15 due to COVID-19

TRENTON – The Vineland Licensing Center is closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19, said the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.
The Commission also announced Monday that licensing centers in Newark Regional in Essex County, Salem city in Salem County and Lodi in Bergen County also were closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.
Newark Regional Licensing Center will be closed until March 10, the commission said. The employee who tested positive was last in the agency on Feb. 23.
Vineland, Salem, and Lodi Licensing Centers will be closed until March 15, the commission said. The single employee who tested positive at each of these locations was last in the agency on Feb. 27.
Road test operations and vehicle inspection stations remain open at Newark, Lodi, and Salem, the commission said.
The following MVC Centers will reopen after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine, the commission said. They had to close because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at each location.
Egg Harbor Township, Vineland Motor Vehicle Commission offices closed after employees test positive for COVID-19
TRENTON — Two local Motor Vehicle Commission offices are closed after an employee at each te…
The scheduled reopening dates are as follows:
Newark Regional/Licensing Center on March 10.
Rahway Licensing Center in Union County on March 11.
Cherry Hill Vehicle Center in Camden County on March 11.
West Deptford Regional / Licensing Center in Gloucester County on March 12.
Vineland Licensing Center on March 15.
Salem Licensing Center on March 15.
Lodi Licensing Center on March 15.
Many customers can skip the trip to the motor vehicle commission, also known as the MVC, by going online, the commission said.
Nearly 30 different Motor Vehicle Commission services and transactions are available for customers online at njmvc.gov, the commission said. This includes most standard license and registration renewals and replacements.
More than 80% of standard license renewals and nearly all vehicle registration renewals are now being completed without an in-person MVC visit, the commission said.
Nearly all in-person transactions at MVC Vehicle and Licensing Centers require an appointment that is scheduled at njmvc.gov, the commission said.
Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance and are widely available for nearly all transactions, the commission said. The MVC has added more appointments over the past month and more than doubled daily appointments for license and registration renewals.
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
2nd annual Jaws Bike Drive
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.