Vineland's first female career firefighter among newly appointed public servants

Mayor Anthony Fanucci, left, swears in new Vineland firefighters, from left, Brian Wheeler Jr., Eric Peck and Kaylynn Low during a ceremony Friday. Low is the city's first female career firefighter. 

VINELAND — Mayor Anthony Fanucci said another gender barrier was broken when he swore in the city's first female career firefighter.

Kaylynn Low joined Eric Peck and Brian Wheeler Jr. as the city's newest additions to its fire department, having been sworn in by Fanucci in a recent ceremony at City Hall.

"It makes me proud that under my administration, a number of gender and diversity barriers have been broken throughout municipal government by extremely qualified individuals who reflect the citizens they serve," Fanucci said in a statement Friday.

"I am grateful for your willingness and commitment to help others," Fanucci continued. "We are lucky to have individuals of such quality and integrity as part of the Vineland emergency services team. Our fire and EMS departments, as well as our police professionals, have earned great reputations for the quality and compassionate service they provide."

The three firefighters were among the 16 public servants sworn in during the ceremony by Fanucci. Others were also promoted to new positions, the city said.

"We know the physical and mental challenges that you will all face while on the job, but I am confident you will all serve the community well because of the rigorous training you have successfully completed," Fanucci said. "Congratulations and best of luck in your new careers."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

