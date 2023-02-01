Vineland woman dies in Route 47 crash

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman was fatally injured when her car veered off a Cape May County road on Tuesday.
Melissa DeJesus, 40, was traveling northbound on Route 47 in a Toyota Camry when the car left the roadway near milepost 16.8, struck a tree and overturned, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said on Wednesday.
The road was closed for about four hours, Curry said.
The crash was still being investigated on Wednesday.
