Vineland woman dies in Route 47 crash

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman was fatally injured when her car veered off a Cape May County road on Tuesday.

Melissa DeJesus, 40, was traveling northbound on Route 47 in a Toyota Camry when the car left the roadway near milepost 16.8, struck a tree and overturned, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said on Wednesday.

The road was closed for about four hours, Curry said.

The crash was still being investigated on Wednesday. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

