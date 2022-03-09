Vineland woman dies in Franklin Township crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Vineland woman died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Gloucester County township, State Police said Wednesday.
At 3:02 p.m., Danielle Lewis, 43, was traveling south on Route 55 in a Ford Explorer when her vehicle exited the roadway to the left and overturned in the grass center median, State Police said.
Lewis sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, State Police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.