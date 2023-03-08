State officials say both Vineland and West Cape May have bypassed protections for LGBTQ people under the Law Against Discrimination by not including a third, nonbinary option on their marriage license applications.

Both municipalities are among 28 that have been issued violation notices by the state Division of Civil Rights, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Wednesday.

Marriage equality is not just the law, Platkin said in a statement, "it is a fundamental right."

Neither West Cape May nor Vineland officials could immediately be reached for comment.

Nonbinary people choose a gender expression other than male or female, according to the LGBT Foundation.

The division said it has found that the applications do not permit nonbinary people to select that option when applying for a marriage license, forcing them to either select "male" or "female" under oath.

Doing so is inconsistent with the application process currently being practiced after being published by the state Department of Health, which has included a third gender option for nonbinary applications since 2019.

The towns given notices could face a $10,000 fine, the Attorney General's Office said.

The notices, however, include potential settlements if the towns change the applications to make them compliant with state law.

“The marriage equality enforcement actions we are announcing today reflect our continued commitment to ensuring that municipal governments do not discriminate against couples seeking marriage licenses on the basis of their gender, gender identity, or gender expression," Platkin said.

Wednesday's violation notices are the latest action being taken by the division's Marriage Equality Enforcement Initiative, which started in October. The division seeks to ensure municipalities adhere to protections for LGBTQ people by making inclusive marriage licensing available.

The discriminatory language used by municipalities to describe marriage licensing requirements was first flagged in "Marriage Equality in New Jersey: A Latina/o/x Perspective," a joint report published in July by the Latino Action Network, Hudson P.R.I.D.E. and Garden State Equality. The report noted that several municipal websites violated state law by limiting marriage licenses to “opposite-sex couples," the Attorney General's Office said.

The division then identified other types of what it described as discriminatory language used by the towns, including exclusionary gender options.