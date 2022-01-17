Vineland to pay EMT trainees candidates while they train

VINELAND — Prospective city EMTs will start earning paychecks while learning the medical skills they’ll need to get certified.

The city is partnering with Rowan College of South Jersey and the Cumberland County Department of Workforce Development to operate the program. The trainees will earn a $15 hourly rate for starters with a new rate to be set by contract once they become certified, city officials said.

The first 12 recruits were sworn in Friday by Mayor Anthony Fanucci. They include a mother and her daughter, two veterans, three volunteer firefighters and one police officer.

“This program is exciting because not only does it allow individuals to pursue a new career path while receiving a paycheck, it also provides the community with a conduit of new talent in a field which is in high demand,” Fanucci said.

The class began at the Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland campus last Friday and ends Feb. 28. A spring course will be offered starting April 19, officials said.

The decision was made as a way to help ease a shortage of EMTs, a problem both at the state and local levels, officials added.