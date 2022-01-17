Vineland to pay EMT trainees candidates while they train

VINELAND — Prospective city EMTs will start earning paychecks while learning the medical skills they’ll need to get certified.
The city is partnering with Rowan College of South Jersey and the Cumberland County Department of Workforce Development to operate the program. The trainees will earn a $15 hourly rate for starters with a new rate to be set by contract once they become certified, city officials said.
The first 12 recruits were sworn in Friday by Mayor Anthony Fanucci. They include a mother and her daughter, two veterans, three volunteer firefighters and one police officer.
“This program is exciting because not only does it allow individuals to pursue a new career path while receiving a paycheck, it also provides the community with a conduit of new talent in a field which is in high demand,” Fanucci said.
The class began at the Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland campus last Friday and ends Feb. 28. A spring course will be offered starting April 19, officials said.
The decision was made as a way to help ease a shortage of EMTs, a problem both at the state and local levels, officials added.
Certification for the program will be done by the state Department of Health, Office of Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, officials said.
Becoming a certified EMT demands an intense course load. Students enrolled in the program will learn under a hybrid model of the course, including virtual instruction in the morning followed by hands-on training after a lunch break, said city EMT Chief Kelly Soracco.
The students will then be required to have 100 hours of “ride-along time.”
“We are going to invest in you, pay for you to go to school, and pay for you to get these skills with a job waiting for you upon certification,” Soracco said in a statement. “It is a win-win situation for all.”
