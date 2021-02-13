 Skip to main content
Vineland to open community-based COVID-19 vaccination site
Vineland to open community-based COVID-19 vaccination site

MURPHYCOVID0529C

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a coronavirus media briefing in May.

 Thomas P. Costello / Pool

Vineland will soon be one of 10 cities across the state to open a community-based COVID-19 vaccination site.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the initiative Friday during one of his regular coronavirus briefings with state officials. He said the move aims to serve communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

"Among our highest priorities is ensuring equitable access to appointments and vaccinations," Murphy said. "We are grateful for this unique partnership between our state agencies, federal government, and faith and local leaders as we begin this new phase in our vaccination effort to provide New Jerseyans with access to vaccine."

The initiative, which begins Monday in Somerset, will vaccinate 15,000 residents through the end of March, according to the state. After the first dose, the sites will reopen for the second, Murphy said.

Details for the Vineland site have yet to be released. The sites will serve only members of their respective immediate communities, according to the state.

The Press has reached out to Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci and Council President Elizabeth Arthur for comment.

Involved in the organization of these sites are the state Department of Health, Office of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Defense. Local faith leaders, nonprofits and health departments are also involved.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Cumberland County is 45.4% white, 31.8% Latino and 21.9% Black. State records show that as of 9:03 a.m. Saturday, 54% of those vaccinated have been white, compared with 9% Latino and 6% Black. Vineland, a city that is 40.9% Latino and 14.2% Black, has the highest case total in the county with 4,691 and 140 deaths, approximately doubling second-most Millville's numbers of 2,383 and 57.

"Throughout this pandemic, the Health Department’s work on the COVID-19 response and our vaccination planning has been done through an equity lens," state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said in a Saturday news release. "Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by this virus, and with our interfaith community partners, we are working to increase access and availability of the vaccine to vulnerable communities."

