Vineland students return to classrooms Wednesday
Vineland students return to classrooms Wednesday

040720_nws_cumboclosed 6A.jpg

A sign at the Vineland Public Schools administrative offices on Landis Avenue is pictured April 6, 2020.

 Charles J. Olson, for The Press

A former director of the CDC said on Monday that the rise in Covid-19 cases will make it hard for students to return to in-person classes in the coming weeks, as many teachers, students and staff are expected to come down with covid. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

VINELAND — City schools will return to in-person instruction Wednesday after their students spent Tuesday learning remotely.

All students and staff are expected to arrive on time for a full instructional day, Superintendent Alfonso Llano Jr. said.

The city school district switched to remote learning Tuesday as the district dealt with COVID-stricken faculty.

Llano said Monday the district anticipated faculty members would complete their quarantine period in the coming days.

As of Monday, 76 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and another 19 were isolated for exposure. Those figures represent the last two days of reporting by the school district, Llano said Monday.

The district also was short-staffed with substitutes, another reason for the decision to go virtual, Llano said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

