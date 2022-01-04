Vineland students return to classrooms Wednesday

VINELAND — City schools will return to in-person instruction Wednesday after their students spent Tuesday learning remotely.
All students and staff are expected to arrive on time for a full instructional day, Superintendent Alfonso Llano Jr. said.
Support Local Journalism
The city school district switched to remote learning Tuesday as the district dealt with COVID-stricken faculty.
Llano said Monday the district anticipated faculty members would complete their quarantine period in the coming days.
As of Monday, 76 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and another 19 were isolated for exposure. Those figures represent the last two days of reporting by the school district, Llano said Monday.
The district also was short-staffed with substitutes, another reason for the decision to go virtual, Llano said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.