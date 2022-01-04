Vineland students return to classrooms Wednesday

VINELAND — City schools will return to in-person instruction Wednesday after their students spent Tuesday learning remotely.

All students and staff are expected to arrive on time for a full instructional day, Superintendent Alfonso Llano Jr. said.

The city school district switched to remote learning Tuesday as the district dealt with COVID-stricken faculty.

Llano said Monday the district anticipated faculty members would complete their quarantine period in the coming days.

As of Monday, 76 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and another 19 were isolated for exposure. Those figures represent the last two days of reporting by the school district, Llano said Monday.

The district also was short-staffed with substitutes, another reason for the decision to go virtual, Llano said.

