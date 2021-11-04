 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland seeks participants for Christmas parade
0 comments

Vineland seeks participants for Christmas parade

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Parade001.112616.jpg

Main Street Vineland is seeking vendors, sponsors and volunteers for its annual Christmas parade.

 Samuel Levy, provided

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland is seeking vendors, sponsors and volunteers for its annual Christmas parade.

The parade, an annual tradition, will take place 5 p.m. Nov. 27.

Sponsors for this year include Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate, Newfield National Bank and Lidl.

The theme will be “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave” and will feature a contest for the best floats with trophies awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in categories like Large Float and Petite Float.

Volunteers are needed to help coordinate the evening’s festivities, and additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Applications to be in the parade or to be a vendor are available at theave.biz. Registration is free and required, and the deadline to do so is Nov. 19. Day-of registrations will not be accepted.

“The Christmas Parade continues to be one of our biggest downtown events of the year, and we aim to make each year’s parade the best one yet,” said Russell Swanson, executive director of Main Street Vineland. “We are looking forward to making this one full of holiday cheer for the entire family — and a great time on The Ave.”

For more information, call Main Street Vineland at 856-794-8653, visit theave.biz or visit Main Street Vineland on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News