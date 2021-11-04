Vineland seeks participants for Christmas parade

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland is seeking vendors, sponsors and volunteers for its annual Christmas parade.

The parade, an annual tradition, will take place 5 p.m. Nov. 27.

Sponsors for this year include Friends of Michael Testa Jr. for State Senate, Newfield National Bank and Lidl.

The theme will be “An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave” and will feature a contest for the best floats with trophies awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in categories like Large Float and Petite Float.

Volunteers are needed to help coordinate the evening’s festivities, and additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Applications to be in the parade or to be a vendor are available at theave.biz. Registration is free and required, and the deadline to do so is Nov. 19. Day-of registrations will not be accepted.

“The Christmas Parade continues to be one of our biggest downtown events of the year, and we aim to make each year’s parade the best one yet,” said Russell Swanson, executive director of Main Street Vineland. “We are looking forward to making this one full of holiday cheer for the entire family — and a great time on The Ave.”

For more information, call Main Street Vineland at 856-794-8653, visit theave.biz or visit Main Street Vineland on Facebook.

