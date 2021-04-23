Vineland seeking volunteers to help beautify downtown

VINELAND — A planting beautification project in the downtown is planned for May 8 by Main Street Vineland volunteers.
Spring Planting Day will take place, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to noon. Adult volunteers are being sought to help plant flowers at the mini-parks and fountains at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard.
“The mini-parks have been a focal point for people visiting downtown Vineland — The Ave — and for people passing through the downtown," said Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson. "We are using the mini-parks more and more for events and want to make them look the best they can.”
Main Street Vineland has made beautifying downtown a community effort over the years, Swanson said.
Volunteers will meet at the mini-parks that morning. Gardener’s gloves and tools will be available. Volunteers also can bring their own.
Those interested in volunteering should call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or email info@theave.biz.
