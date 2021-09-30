Vineland schools closed Thursday due to threat of school shooting

VINELAND — The city's public school buildings were closed Thursday due to a threat of a school shooting, district spokesperson Gia Messore said.
"The district was informed of a threat circulating on social media regarding a possible school shooting," Messore said in an email. "The Vineland Police Department is investigating. We follow all VPD recommendations to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students, staff, and visitors and take all threats seriously."
Police have been investigating since the online post. Social media tracing revealed the threat to be a generic posting that is being replicated and redistributed, according to the district.
All Vineland schools will reopen Friday.
The district initially shared the announcement on social media about 9 p.m. Wednesday, stating the closure was "out of an abundance of caution."
"All staff and students will remain home unless otherwise directed," district officials wrote on Twitter. "We will share more information when it becomes available."
Superintendent Alfonso Q. Llano asked parents to discuss appropriate use of social media with children and to monitor what they are viewing.
"Our students, your children, are being exposed to potentially harmful content which can incite individuals to act out," Llano said in a statement.
Llano sited a recent string of TikTok challenges, the latest called "devious lick," that encourage destruction, violence, assault and sexual harassment. Egg Harbor Township High School and other local schools have been dealing with problems stemming from the social media challenge in recent weeks.
"Please check in with your family members and have an honest conversation about the impact of these behaviors," Llano said. "Actions have consequences, and Vineland Public Schools shall consult the police department to file charges, expel guilty individuals and demand restitution."
