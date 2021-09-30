 Skip to main content
Vineland Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat of school shooting
Vineland Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat of school shooting

VINELAND — All Vineland Public School buildings were closed Thursday due to a threat of a school shooting, District Spokesperson Gia Messore said.

"The district was informed of a threat circulating on social media regarding a possible school shooting," Messore said in an email. "The Vineland Police Department is investigating. We follow all VPD recommendations to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students, staff, and visitors and take all threats seriously."

Decisions regarding Friday's classes will be made later today, Messore said.

The district initially shared the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday night around 9 p.m., stating the closure was "out of an abundance of caution."

"All Vineland Public School buildings will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, September 30," district officials wrote on Twitter. "All staff and students will remain home unless otherwise directed. We will share more information when it becomes available."

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

