Vineland Public Schools closed Thursday due to threat of school shooting

VINELAND — All Vineland Public School buildings were closed Thursday due to a threat of a school shooting, District Spokesperson Gia Messore said.
"The district was informed of a threat circulating on social media regarding a possible school shooting," Messore said in an email. "The Vineland Police Department is investigating. We follow all VPD recommendations to ensure a safe and secure environment for all students, staff, and visitors and take all threats seriously."
Support Local Journalism
Decisions regarding Friday's classes will be made later today, Messore said.
The district initially shared the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday night around 9 p.m., stating the closure was "out of an abundance of caution."
"All Vineland Public School buildings will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, September 30," district officials wrote on Twitter. "All staff and students will remain home unless otherwise directed. We will share more information when it becomes available."
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.