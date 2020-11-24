Vineland Public Library will close to the public on Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to rising health concerns, the Vineland Public Library will be closing to the public until further notice beginning November 30.
Contactless curbside service will remain available.
Curbside service is available from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
To place holds, contact the reference desk at 856-794-4244 ext. 4243 or the children’s desk at 856-794-4244 ext. 4246.
You may also place holds my using the website www.vinelandlibrary.org to search the library catalog for items.
Book returns will only be accepted via the book-drop located near the front entrance, and the library will continue to quarantine library materials for 72 hours before releasing them back into circulation.
Library users will still have access to numerous resources from the library’s website, www.vinelandlibrary.org.
There is access to thousands of e-books and audio books using Overdrive or learn a new language with Pronunciator.
The library also offers electronically accessible reference books and encyclopedia, magazine and newspaper databases, learning express and job and career resources.
If people do not have library cards and are Vineland residents, they can apply for a temporary library card by visiting the library’s website and filling out an online application.
Applications are processed every Monday.
Once library cards are active, the individuals will receive an email confirmation, and then, they will be able to access all of the library’s online resources.
Wi-Fi is available from the library parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit the Library’s website at vinelandlibrary.org
For questions and comments, email a librarian at reference@vinelandlibrary.org.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
