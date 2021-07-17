Vineland priest 1 of 2 dead in head-on crash in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A longtime Vineland priest was one of two who died Friday night in a head-on car crash in Gloucester County.

Alfred Onyutha, 61, was a parochial vicar at Saint Padre Pio Parish. The Diocese of Camden announced his death Saturday.

The other victim was identified as a 44-year-old Monroe Township man, according to a report from The Daily Journal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a terrible and tragic loss for two families and for parishioners in two dioceses," Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan said in a statement. "We take comfort in our faith in the resurrection and ask the Lord to bestow his grace and mercy on the deceased and their loved ones."

3 charged in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Vineland girl Three people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 10…

The accident happened about 9:50 p.m., police said. Onyutha's vehicle left its lane and struck the vehicle driven by the Monroe man. Onyutha was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he died.

Police did not know why Onyutha's vehicle left the lane.

Onyutha, born Aug. 4, 1959, was one of 10 children. He was ordained in 1990 in the Diocese of Nebbi, Uganda, and served in four parishes over 15 years, according to the Camden Diocese. He moved to Vineland and joined the Camden Diocese in 2005, serving parishes in Somers Point, Woodbury and Sewell, among others.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.