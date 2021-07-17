 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland priest 1 of 2 dead in head-on crash in Franklin Township
0 comments
top story

Vineland priest 1 of 2 dead in head-on crash in Franklin Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A longtime Vineland priest was one of two who died Friday night in a head-on car crash in Gloucester County.

Alfred Onyutha, 61, was a parochial vicar at Saint Padre Pio Parish. The Diocese of Camden announced his death Saturday.

The other victim was identified as a 44-year-old Monroe Township man, according to a report from The Daily Journal.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"This is a terrible and tragic loss for two families and for parishioners in two dioceses," Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan said in a statement. "We take comfort in our faith in the resurrection and ask the Lord to bestow his grace and mercy on the deceased and their loved ones."

The accident happened about 9:50 p.m., police said. Onyutha's vehicle left its lane and struck the vehicle driven by the Monroe man. Onyutha was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he died.

Police did not know why Onyutha's vehicle left the lane.

Onyutha, born Aug. 4, 1959, was one of 10 children. He was ordained in 1990 in the Diocese of Nebbi, Uganda, and served in four parishes over 15 years, according to the Camden Diocese. He moved to Vineland and joined the Camden Diocese in 2005, serving parishes in Somers Point, Woodbury and Sewell, among others.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News