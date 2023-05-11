VINELAND — The city plans to renovate and move a well-known sign from the shuttered Vineland Municipal Electric Plant, city officials said Wednesday.
“Mayor (Anthony) Fanucci was adamant that we try and find a way to save it,” Vineland Municipal Utilities Director John Lillie said in a statement. “We consulted with a number of individuals with experience in neon sign restoration, the demolition contractors, and our engineers, and the recommendation the team made was that it could be done safely and within the parameters of the budget.”
The city has agreed to demolish the power plant, which dates to the 1800s.
The sign's steel frame will be repaired, and LED lighting will replace neon lighting, Lillie said.
Fanucci said salvaging the sign was important to officials because it's synonymous with the city.
People are also reading…
"Although it was initially thought the sign could not be safely removed during the demolition and refurbished, through persistence that turned out not to be the case," Fanucci said in a statement. "The plan that Director Lillie has come up with will preserve the sign's legacy using energy efficient lighting so that residents and visitors will be able to enjoy it for many years to come.”
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.