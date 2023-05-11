VINELAND — The city plans to renovate and move a well-known sign from the shuttered Vineland Municipal Electric Plant, city officials said Wednesday.

“Mayor (Anthony) Fanucci was adamant that we try and find a way to save it,” Vineland Municipal Utilities Director John Lillie said in a statement. “We consulted with a number of individuals with experience in neon sign restoration, the demolition contractors, and our engineers, and the recommendation the team made was that it could be done safely and within the parameters of the budget.”

The city has agreed to demolish the power plant, which dates to the 1800s.

The sign's steel frame will be repaired, and LED lighting will replace neon lighting, Lillie said.

Fanucci said salvaging the sign was important to officials because it's synonymous with the city.

"Although it was initially thought the sign could not be safely removed during the demolition and refurbished, through persistence that turned out not to be the case," Fanucci said in a statement. "The plan that Director Lillie has come up with will preserve the sign's legacy using energy efficient lighting so that residents and visitors will be able to enjoy it for many years to come.”