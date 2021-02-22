 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vineland, Port Republic to get federal COVID-response funds for fire departments
0 comments

Vineland, Port Republic to get federal COVID-response funds for fire departments

{{featured_button_text}}
Cory Booker

{standaloneHead}Cory Booker{/standaloneHead}

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fire departments in Vineland and Port Republic are among the recipients of more than $400,000 in federal funding to support New Jersey firefighters amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker announced Monday.

Vineland will receive $39,171 and Port Republic $4,761 of the $407,778.57 in federal funding to New Jersey through the Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"Firefighters across the state have been on the frontlines of the pandemic and need robust federal support in order to protect the health and safety of themselves and others,” said Menendez.

“As New Jersey’s brave firefighters work to protect others in the midst of this ongoing public health crisis, we must ensure they have the latest training and equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe,” Booker added. 

The money will ensure fire departments across New Jersey have the resources to purchase personal protective equipment and other related supplies. This funding was secured in the CARES Act that passed last year.

+1 
Bob Menendez

MENENDEZ

 Press archives

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov: Calif. could vaccinate more with supply boost

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News