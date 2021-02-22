Vineland, Port Republic to get federal COVID-response funds for fire departments

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fire departments in Vineland and Port Republic are among the recipients of more than $400,000 in federal funding to support New Jersey firefighters amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker announced Monday.

Vineland will receive $39,171 and Port Republic $4,761 of the $407,778.57 in federal funding to New Jersey through the Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"Firefighters across the state have been on the frontlines of the pandemic and need robust federal support in order to protect the health and safety of themselves and others,” said Menendez.

“As New Jersey’s brave firefighters work to protect others in the midst of this ongoing public health crisis, we must ensure they have the latest training and equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe,” Booker added.

The money will ensure fire departments across New Jersey have the resources to purchase personal protective equipment and other related supplies. This funding was secured in the CARES Act that passed last year.

