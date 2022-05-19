Vineland police seek two missing children

VINELAND — Police on Thursday were asking the public's help locating a boy and girl who are missing.

The girl was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has dark, wavy hair and may be wearing glasses.

The boy was last seen wearing sweatpants. In a photo provided by police, he has dark hair.

Both children were last seen Thursday morning and are presumed to be together, police said. Police did not release the names, ages or where the two children were from.

Anyone with information can call police at 856-696-1212 or 911.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.