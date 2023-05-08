VINELAND — Police are looking for a woman they say escaped from Inspira Medical Center on Saturday while waiting to be transferred to Ancora Psychiatric Hospital, police said.
April Bradstreet, 25, was going to be transferred to the state hospital in Winslow Township, Camden County, before she fled with Marlo Coleman, police said.
Police said Bradstreet and Coleman left the hospital in a Mercedes-Benz C3600 with a temporary New Jersey license plate number Z1177399. The car was last seen westbound on West Landis Avenue going toward Bridgeton at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Bradstreet is described as a Black woman with brown eyes, black hair and weighing about 220 pounds.
Anyone with information or who has seen the Mercedes-Benz can call Officer Jose Rodriguez at 856-696-1212.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
