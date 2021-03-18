Vineland police seek two shooting suspects

VINELAND — Police are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects in a shooting investigation, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The incident occurred about 1 p.m. last Friday at Heritage's Dairy Store, 4200 S. Lincoln Ave.
Anyone with information can contact Detective David Cavagnaro at 856-691-4111, ext. 4322, or dcavagnaro@vinelandcity.org or visit police.vinelandcity.org/tips.
— CJ Fairfield
