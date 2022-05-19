Vineland police seek two missing children

VINELAND — Police on Thursday were asking the public's help locating a boy and girl who are missing.
The girl was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has dark, wavy hair and may be wearing glasses.
The boy was last seen wearing sweatpants. In a photo provided by police, he has dark hair.
Both children were last seen Thursday morning and are presumed to be together, police said. Police did not release the names, ages or where the two children were from.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-696-1212 or 911.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.