VINELAND — Police are looking for a man reported missing in December and last seen in Atlantic City.
Branden Vargas, 31, was last seen in the resort in March, police said Thursday in a news release.
Vargas is described as a Hispanic man, with brown eyes and hair. He is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said.
He was reported missing on Dec. 9, 2022. No other information about his disappearance was disclosed on Thursday.
Information about his whereabouts should be given to police by calling 856-691-4111.
