VINELAND — Police are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing for about two months.
Onya Farrell, 17, was last seen on April 10 by her family before vanishing, police said on Wednesday in a news release.
Farrell is described as a Black female, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has pink hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a cheetah-printed hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information about Farrell's whereabouts or who may have seen her is asked to contact police at 856-696-1212.
